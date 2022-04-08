Feltham starts Oxford postgrad estate

Architect for the scheme is Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp

The development of Court Place Gardens, an estate containing 84 postgraduate homes mostly for families, is the first project to come on stream from a property partnership between Legal & General and Oxford University.

Legal & General entered into a £4bn partnership with the university in June 2019, setting up Oxford University Development (OUD) to provide thousands of new homes for staff and students, incubator space and academic facilities. The university is hoping for at least 1,000 new units of graduate accommodation and 1,000 staff homes from the partnership.

Court Place Gardens is next to the Norman church at Iffley, where there is currently a small number of graduate houses that were built in the 1970s. These will be replaced by 71 new houses arranged in three court yards and specifically designed for graduates with families.

The Grade II listed Mansion House will also be fully restored, with 13 study bedrooms and communal space, while the Gate Lodge will be renovated to offer three privately let bedrooms.

Feltham is main contractor for Court Place Gardens; architect for the scheme is Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp; Cast Consultancy is project manager and quantity surveyor; Price & Myers is structural engineer; and Qoda is building services engineer.

Works are due to complete and be ready for occupation by September 2024 for the start of the new academic year.

