Feyenoord’s new €444m stadium moves forward

The Dutch football club and Stadion Feijenoord approved the business case for the new Feyenoord Stadium at the same time as the project’s contract design phase was completed. In the same week, an independent report from Deloitte has indicated that the design of the entire Feyenoord City, including the stadium, has fulfilled all the main conditions set for the Municipality of Rotterdam to invest €40m in the stadium.

The project has been designed by OMA/David Gianotten in collaboration with LOLA Landscape Architects and others.

Under the approved business case, the new stadium in its debut season (2025-2026) will bring the football club an annual fee of €25.4m—a gain of more than €7.5m. The club’s income is also expected to increase year by year. The municipality’s investment in the stadium, due to be approved at the city council, is regarded as vital in realising the €444m (£385m) project.

David Gianotten, OMA’s managing partner – architect, said: “The approval of the business case has given us full confidence that realization of the new Feyenoord Stadium is feasible, and will help the club move forward. Over the past months, we have further optimised the design to ensure on time and cost-effective delivery of the project, working closely with Feyenoord, the municipality, the contractors, supporters, and all collaborators. Now with the contract design ready, we can clearly envision this building integral to the Feyenoord City masterplan in use.”

The new 63,000-seat stadium proposed by OMA and Feyenoord will be built at a new location with good transport links along the River Nieuwe Maas. On the main entry level of the stadium is a public concourse designed in collaboration with LOLA. It is designed to be an open space for football fans and the public to gather on match days, and for everyone to use for daily leisure activities.

The new stadium is part of the Feyenoord City masterplan, developed by OMA and LOLA. Ur is a 120,000m2 mixed-use zone with high-rises and is adjacent to the stadium concourse. Another key element of the Feyenoord City masterplan is the club’s current stadium, De Kuip. A feasibility study is underway for its renewal to become the main park of Feyenoord City, with sports facilities, public outdoor spaces and housing.

The Feyenoord City masterplan has been developed in collaboration with developer Stichting Gebiedsontwikkeling aan de Maas, the Municipality of Rotterdam, Stadium Feijenoord, and multiple stakeholders. The masterplan was adopted by the Rotterdam City Council in October 2019.

The project is set to break ground in 2022 upon confirmation of the final 15% of the stadium’s financing and an agreement on construction costs. Completion is due in 2025.

