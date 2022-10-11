Ferrovial and Cellnex hook up for 5G push

Ferrovial Construction and Cellnex UK are collaborating to deepen the implementation of 5G for the construction and transport sectors.

They are initially focusing on the UK but intend to develop a wider relationship with Cellnex across Europe.

With new products continuously being released to the market, working with a provider that enables any device, from any manufacturer to be connected is considered to be essential. An Open RAN approach allows the use of equipment from different vendors, providing flexibility.

For Ferrovial, Open RAN is key for the provision of network access to the multiple user groups on construction sites, the numerous IoT devices requiring access and the possibility of network slicing as users have different bandwidth requirements. This collaboration marks an important development for Cellnex as it is the first time it will be providing connectivity for the construction sector.

This will make it possible, for example, to design future construction projects combining the Internet of Things, augmented reality, artificial intelligence and robotics, th two companies say.

Ferrovial Construction managing director Karl Goose said: “This milestone further reinforces Ferrovial’s position to lead the digital transformation of the infrastructure sector. This collaboration with Cellnex UK and the Open RAN flexibility provides unique benefits when looking to advance how we design, build and manage projects, therefore making them safer, more efficient, and more sustainable. I’m excited to see the results of this relationship with Cellnex in the UK and look forward to sharing the resulting learning and best practice with other areas of the business.”

Cellnex UK managing director David Crawford added: “Increasingly we are seeing that industry co-operation is essential to help the UK realise its vision of a connected society. Cellnex UK will always be open to working with our customers to deploy innovative solutions using our infrastructure to create value, and this Open RAN deployment for Ferrovial is a great example of our ambition.”

In September 2021, Ferrovial deployed one of the UK’s first operational 5G SA (standalone) private wireless network on the Silvertown Tunnel project in London.

This partnership follows a challenge launched last year by Ferrovial, together with 5Pring – a 5G application accelerator in the UK – and other companies including Eurovia UK and Galliford Try, for start-ups and small businesses to shape the future of the construction sector. Ferrovial has also implemented other initiatives involving 5G technology, through projects such as AIVIA, an initiative to develop 5G smart roads with advanced oversight, sensorisation and simulation technology, working with Microsoft, Capgemini, Intel, 3M and Telefonica. The project includes road infrastructure technologies to improve the traveller experience in such areas as safety, reliable travel times and on-board access to information.

