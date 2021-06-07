Ferrovial picked to rebuild Texan highway

Work involves the construction of additional lanes and bridges as well as upgrades to the existing main lanes in San Patricio County.

Department of Transportation (TxDOT) selected the company to carry out the contract, which is valued at US$84m (£59m).

The scope of the works includes the direct connectors at the intersection of I-37 and US 77. Additional auxiliary lanes will increase the capacity of the road in of the event of a hurricane or other emergency evacuation. Major work activities include demolition and construction of bridges over the Nueces River, I-37 North and a frontage road overpass. The scope of work also includes upgrades to the existing main lanes.

“We are proud to have been selected to work with TxDOT on this vital project, which is located on one of the state’s hurricane evacuation routes,” said Jose Carlos Esteban, president and CEO of Webber. “These improvements will help keep the city of Corpus Christi moving safely and efficiently.”

Construction is expected to begin in September and the project is due to take 65 months to complete.

