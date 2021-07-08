Ferrovial team to bury section of Madrid highway

The operation will take place in the area of the former Calderón Stadium. It forms part of the ‘Nuevo Mahou-Calderón’ project, which is designed to enhance mobility and accessibility in the area

Work is scheduled to commence on September and to be completed in 20 months.

The project is intended to provide continuity to the Calle 30 tunnel, as this is the only segment of the southern arc of the road that is still overground.

The project will also expand the Madrid Río park by eliminating this section of overground highway, which is a barrier to mobility.

The work consists of building a cut-and-cover tunnel 620m long with a width varying from 26m at its southern end to slightly over 21m at its northern end.

The tunnel roof is designed to accommodate bushes and trees to create a new green area linked to the park.

Ferrovial was previously involved in putting other parts of the road underground, specifically the Southern Bypass, the North Tunnel and the section between Segovia Bridge and San Isidro Bridge.

