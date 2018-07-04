Ferrovial picked for road in Atacama desert

The contract for the Rutas del Loa project in Chile is worth €273m (£241m). It involves widening a 111km section of the current Ruta 25 road to two lanes and building a 25km bypass of Calama, linking several roads. The focal feature of the project is a 345m viaduct over the River Loa.

Ferrovial said that one of the main challenges posed by the project is to minimise the impact on rail services and utilities that run alongside the road. The utilities include water mains and gas pipelines, as well as telecommunications and electricity lines. The company will work closely with the Ministry of Public Works and the affected utilities to seek solutions.

The completed infrastructure be managed by Intervial Chile under a 40-year concession.