Ferrovial to maintain 950km of Michigan roads

Michigan Department of Transportation has awarded the three-year contract, which can then be extended for another three.

It is for roads in Monroe County and includes maintenance for interstates, state highways and their respective off-ramps.

Ferrovial Services will be in charge of day-to-day operations and maintenance activities in summer as well as winter, along with accident and emergency response services, snow-plow services and infrastructure monitoring.

