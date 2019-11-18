Ferrovial to maintain 950km of Michigan roads

Michigan Department of Transportation has awarded the three-year contract, which can then be extended for another three.
It is for roads in Monroe County and includes maintenance for interstates, state highways and their respective off-ramps.
Ferrovial Services will be in charge of day-to-day operations and maintenance activities in summer as well as winter, along with accident and emergency response services, snow-plow services and infrastructure monitoring.
