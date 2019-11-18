  1. Instagram
Construction News

Mon November 18 2019

Ferrovial to maintain 950km of Michigan roads

6 hours Ferrovial Services has been appointed to carry out maintenance of 950km of state roads in Michigan, USA.

Michigan Department of Transportation has awarded the three-year contract, which can then be extended for another three.

It is for roads in Monroe County and includes maintenance for interstates, state highways and their respective off-ramps.

Ferrovial Services will be in charge of day-to-day operations and maintenance activities in summer as well as winter, along with accident and emergency response services, snow-plow services and infrastructure monitoring.

