Ferrovial to widen Texan tollway

A 15km section of the road will be widened from three to four lanes in each direction during the course of the contract. The work will include widening 22 bridges as well as upgrading overpasses and building new ramps. Safety lighting will also be upgraded and signage will be replaced along the corridor.

The work for the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) is scheduled to begin in September and take an estimated 40 months. It will increase the road’s capacity and help alleviate congestion in north Dallas while improving connections to Collin, Denton and Grayson counties.

