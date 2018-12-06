Ferrovial wins Polish road maintenance contracts

The pair of six-year contracts, which will be carried out by FBSerwis, is worth PLN167.2m (£35m). Client for the work is the Katowice branch of the General Directorate for National Roads & Motorways.

The contracts cover maintenance of the A1 motorway and its infrastructure along a section from Pyrzowice junction to Gorzyczki at the border with the Czech Republic. One of the newly signed contracts extends the previous six-year maintenance arrangement for the same section of the A1.

Overall, FBSerwis maintains over 1,300km of expressways and national roads in Poland. The services encompass the 24-hour service of preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repairs and upgrades.