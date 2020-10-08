Ferrovial wins Texan highway

The US$70m (£54m) project for Texas Department of Transportation involves expansion and rehabilitation of the FM 1960.

Webber will widen the road from four to six lanes, with a total project length of 2.84 miles. The contract involves construction of about 142,000m2 of concrete pavement and 15,300m2 of bridge deck. A four-lane overpass will be built over West Lake Houston Parkway.

Project completion is due in late 2023.

The USA is Ferrovial’s main market by revenue. Other recent wins for Webber in Texas have included the US$115m upgrade of IH 35 in Laredo and the construction of the SL12 highway in Dallas, worth US$301m.

