Ferrovial workers design on-site energy supply cabin

The new Ikongreen modules are claimed save up to 90% in electrical energy on site and to serve as a hub for the circular economy, safety and connectivity.

Ferrovial said that the units reduce the installation time for basic telecommunications, energy supply and health & safety services on site to 48 hours. It added that the module reduces CO 2 emissions and electricity costs by up to 90%, saving an estimated €14,000 per year.

Three employees developed the Ikongreen energy supply modules as part of the company’s Zuritanken corporate innovation programme. The company plans to start installing the modules on its construction sites before the end of the year.

A total of 72m2 of photovoltaic panels (36 panels of 2m2 each) can be installed on the roofs of the cabins or at ground level. The modules allow the connection of machinery and charging of electric vehicles, using an integrated charging point. They are equipped with inverters, storage batteries, energy management and control systems, telecommunications network services and the necessary connections to serve site huts and equipment. In addition, there is space for presentations and health and safety equipment.

Site start-up times are reduced as all services are preinstalled. Ferrovial said that availability of essential services in traditional construction site huts takes around 15 days, while these modules can be operational in 48 hours.

The company said that Ikongreen modules meets circular economy criteria, as they are assembled in recycled containers. In addition to generating the electricity consumed on site, it has a second hut that acts as a module for transporting the solar panels and as a point for sorting the waste generated on site.

The Ikongreen project was chosen as a finalist among the 110 ideas proposed in the Sustainability Challenge launched by Ferrovial in its Zuritanken internal innovation programme. The programme was created with the aim of structuring and channelling the ideas of Ferrovial employees around the world. Since 2012, 3,546 ideas have been collected.

Pedro Riesco, Eduardo Moral and Fernando San José were responsible for the winning proposal. The intellectual property of Ikongreen is protected and the application has been processed at the Spanish patent and trademark office, OEPM.

