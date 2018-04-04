News » Up To £20m » Field to resume stalled Hayes flats » published 4 Apr 2018
Field to resume stalled Hayes flats
London building contractor C Field Construction has won a £17.7m contract from Paradigm Housing Group to complete a stalled residential development in Hayes.
The development comprises three 10-storey apartment blocks, with 120 apartments in total. The location is at 20-30 Blyth Road in Hayes, the site of an old vinyl factory.
The development, called the Stylus, was originally started by Baxter & King (later Woodlands Social Housing) before it went into liquidation in 2015. Paradigm then took over the project and tendered the contract in July 2017. The concrete frame for the three blocks is substantially complete and one of the blocks has windows and cement boarding mostly installed.
It is expected to take C Field 20 months to complete the development.
