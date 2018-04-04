JCB X Series - Tested to Extremes JCB X Series - Tested to Extremes
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Wed April 04 2018

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information
Related Information

News » Up To £20m » Field to resume stalled Hayes flats » published 4 Apr 2018

Field to resume stalled Hayes flats

London building contractor C Field Construction has won a £17.7m contract from Paradigm Housing Group to complete a stalled residential development in Hayes.

The development comprises three 10-storey apartment blocks, with 120 apartments in total. The location is at 20-30 Blyth Road in Hayes, the site of an old vinyl factory.

The development, called the Stylus, was originally started by Baxter & King (later Woodlands Social Housing) before it went into liquidation in 2015. Paradigm then took over the project and tendered the contract in July 2017. The concrete frame for the three blocks is substantially complete and one of the blocks has windows and cement boarding mostly installed.

It is expected to take C Field 20 months to complete the development.

 

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News & Contract News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 4 Apr 2018 (last updated on 4 Apr 2018).

More News Channels