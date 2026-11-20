Director Colin Cochrane and his son Gary acquired the business in a 2025 MBO, supported by Bank of Scotland, which increased the firm's invoice finance facility to £550,000 and provided asset finance to fund 14 new commercial vans, giving the business the flexibility and equipment it needed to take on larger contracts and expand across Scotland.

Decorous has grown its annual turnover from £2.5m to £7.5m. Its latest phase of growth comes after securing a major contract with Fife Council, which will see the company decorate all council owned properties and significantly expand its work across the region.

Recent projects include the V&A Dundee, W Edinburgh, the new village of Bertha Park in Perth, Duchal House near Kilmacolm and, most recently, a major student accommodation development in Glasgow.

Looking ahead, the business plans to build on its recent success by targeting further opportunities through local authority frameworks and other public sector projects across Scotland.