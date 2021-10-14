Final chance to register for Finrock21 live on Thursday 21st October 2021

With not long until registration closes, secure your free space today at the incredible Finrock21 virtual event. Join from your computer or mobile device, anytime from 10am – 4pm on Thursday 21.10.21 for an exciting, interactive, virtual experience like no other.

We have five 360° zones for you to explore at Finrock21, with a wealth of great content where you can see Finning Cat® in a whole new light.

The Interactive Showroom

Explore Cat machines like never before, with our exclusive ‘Jump in the Cab’ feature, and plenty of unseen content within each Product Category.

Tech and Innovation Zone

Get sneak previews of new technology and discover how Finning can help accelerate your productivity and efficiency.

The Finning Experience Zone

Discover the Finning heritage archives, Cat Trials (including the brand new Hot Wheels Trial!), new career opportunities, Machine Rebuilds, and much, much more!

The Business Zone

Network with other delegates, learn about how to become a Finning Partner, and join our hosted drop-in sessions where you can talk to the experts and put your questions to the best in the business. Finrock21 also has a Live Chat to hand throughout the event, where you can drop into hosted group discussions, or talk to anyone 1-2-1.

The Lobby

This is the main base – hop to each zone from here, and navigate your way around the island. We have exclusive videos from Tim Ferwerda, Managing Director at Finning UK&I, and interactive boards to show you what’s going on throughout the day.

Plus don’t miss Finrock TV Live!

Coming to you from our virtual TV studio, don’t miss our live expert sessions and audience Q&A. Hear exclusive industry insights and discussions on hot topics, as well as your chance to put questions to our speakers. Discover the full agenda on our registration site.

Finrock21 runs from 10am to 4pm on 21st October 2021 at Finrock21.com. Feel free to stay for the whole day or dip in and out as your diary allows.

And we promise, no dull conference calls, PowerPoints or webinars! "Don't miss out!!"

