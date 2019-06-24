Finland allocates further funding for transport projects

The extra funding is intended to be used for the launch of eight new infrastructure projects and €71, for seven transport development projects.

This year’s €40m supplementary appropriation for basic infrastructure management this year is targeting the repair deficit. The eight projects identified have a total overall cost of €260m. Schemes include the renewal of safety equipment on sections of the rail network and repairs and improvements on the Coastal Railway between Helsinki and Turku. Other projects include upgrades at the Oulu railway yard and repairs to frost-damaged sections of the track between Helsinki and St Petersburg.

Some of the funding will be used for work on the Turku ring road E18 between Kausela and Kirismäki. The road is part of the international TEN-T traffic network, and the work is a continuation of an ongoing improvement project.

The €71m is for transport development projects that have a total mandate of a total of €349m, including funding in future years. Rail, road and sea routes are included in the proposals.