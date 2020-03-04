Finnegan to build Sheffield energy research centre

Images courtesy of Bond Bryan Architects

The building will form part of the university’s new Energy Institute, offering companies access to testing facilities and low-carbon energy research

The Translational Energy Research Centre will join the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC)’s Factory 2050 and the Faculty of Engineering’s research centres within the city’s Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District (AMID).

The £21m project has £7m backing from the UK government and £10m from the European Regional Development Fund (still).

JF Finnegan’s building contract is valued at £4.4m.

The project includes the design, construction and fit-out of a 16,114 sq ft research facility with office accommodation. Externally there are outbuildings for storage and service yard/fuel storage area.

This is JF Finnegan’s fourth building project for the University of Sheffield on the same site.

Head of pre-construction Dawa Singh said: “We are delighted primarily to be working with the University of Sheffield again in an area where we have operated extensively in the last 10 years. We feel privileged to be appointed to design and construct a facility that will be utilised to research energy and related technologies.”

