Construction News

Wed September 05 2018

Finnegan to expand Alderley Park building

21 hours Sheffield-based contractor JF Finnegan has been appointed to undertake the refurbishment and extension of the Parklands building at Alderley Park in Cheshire.

The Parklands building at Alderley Park
Originally built in 2002, Parklands is a 100,000 sq ft building sitting across five floors. The redevelopment of Parklands will include a 38,000 sq ft extension spanning the southern façade of the building across all floors, a new link bridge, modifications to the central accommodation stairs, and strip out and replacement of all existing office fit-out and associated services.

Bruntwood specialises in providing businesses with serviced offices. It acquired Alderley Park, home to the Mereside bioscience campus, in 2014 and is spending £160m on it.

