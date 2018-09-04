Finnegan to expand Alderley Park building

The Parklands building at Alderley Park

Originally built in 2002, Parklands is a 100,000 sq ft building sitting across five floors. The redevelopment of Parklands will include a 38,000 sq ft extension spanning the southern façade of the building across all floors, a new link bridge, modifications to the central accommodation stairs, and strip out and replacement of all existing office fit-out and associated services.

Bruntwood specialises in providing businesses with serviced offices. It acquired Alderley Park, home to the Mereside bioscience campus, in 2014 and is spending £160m on it.