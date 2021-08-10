Finning presents FinRock21, a one-of-a-kind virtual event!

After 18 months of boring conference calls, hundreds of webinars, and thousands of instant messages, it’s time for something completely different; the antidote to video call fatigue.

Finning UK & Ireland has just announced the launch of FinRock21, a brand new, stunning, live, and interactive virtual experience, designed to re-engage the senses, reignite some excitement and help you build back stronger than ever before.

Existing customers and those new to Finning and/or Caterpillar® are all welcome. Whether you’re an operator or engineer in the field, an industry executive or manager, a keen enthusiast or an eager job seeker, you can join FinRock21 on 21st October 2021, for what promises to be a memorable, valuable and exciting experience for all.

Visitors will be able to explore the live FinRock21 virtual expo, full of immersive, 3600 interactive zones, each offering something totally unique.

Alongside the FinRock21 interactive expo, FinRock21 TV Live! will be broadcasting from its very own TV studio, with a range of live presentations and entertainment throughout the day. Hear from a team of experts and wider industry influencers on a huge variety of topics, Plus put your questions to FinRock21’s special studio guests.

Get hands-on with machines in the Finning Cat Interactive Showroom Experience. Discover new, exciting technologies in the Tech & Innovation Zone (including sneak peeks of products in development and due for launch in the next year).

Explore the Finning Experience, enter competitions, challenges and a unique digital treasure hunt, with the chance to win fantastic prizes, including a VIP trip for two to Malaga*.

Get machine, business, and finance advice in the Business Zone, with a one-to-one chat with CatFi and Finning experts to see how we can help you achieve your business goals.

Finally, you’ll have the opportunity to grab a range of special ‘show only’ deals and offers, making a trip to Finning Island even more worthwhile.

FinRock21 runs from 10am to 4pm on 21st October 2021. Feel free to stay for the whole day or dip in and out as your diary allows.

And we promise, no dull conference calls, PowerPoints or webinars!

Register today for your place at FINROCK21? Sign up for free here:

*Competition Ts & Cs apply.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk