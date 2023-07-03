Fire safety experts sought for £140m public sector framework

The framework will deliver ‘end-to-end’ fire safety measures for public sector clients and is worth £105m in England, £20m in Scotland and £15m in Wales. There are six spaces on each lot per region.

FS2 replaces the current Fire Safety (FS1) framework, which covers passive fire protection and consultancy services. It will provide new or replacement passive and active fire protection measures for existing and new domestic and non-domestic buildings, as well as fire suppression, consultancy, ‘waking watch’ services and cladding remediation.

The framework covers all current legislation including the Building Safety Act 2022, Fire Safety Act 2021, and the Fire Safety (England) regulations 2022.

Dean Fazackerley, head of technical procurement at LHC, said:

“Given the recent implementation of the Building Safety Act 2022 following the Grenfell Tower tragedy, fire safety has become a paramount concern for local authorities and social housing providers, which are prioritising preparedness of buildings in case of a fire.

“FS2, our new fire safety framework, represents a significant advancement from FS1 by expanding the range of fire safety measures available. We have developed the framework with expert consultancy input to ensure comprehensive coverage of current legislation, providing our clients with peace of mind through compliance with regulations and industry best practices.

“We also recognise the valuable knowledge and capabilities of SMEs and by tapping into their expertise. Through FS2, we aim to provide our clients with a wide array of national and local organisations capable of undertaking specialised projects, offering distinct value and tailored solutions to meet their needs.”

The framework will be available through both direct award and mini competition through LHC’s business units across Britain, including Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA), Consortium Procurement Construction (CPC), Welsh Procurement Alliance (WPA), South-West Procurement Alliance (SWPA) and LHC London and South East England (LSE).

FS2 covers a wide range of fire safety measures, including passive fire protection and containment, cladding and remediation services, fire detection and alarm systems, fire suppression systems, and consultancy services on fire risk assessments.

It aims to provide more regional suppliers for certain workstreams and deliver a variety of suppliers, increasing access to SMEs with suitable capabilities to engage in various types of projects, specialisms, and value to suit clients’ needs.

Fire safety experts looking to apply can register to attend LHC’s FS2 webinar at 11am on Monday 3rd July. Alternatively click here for details about how to apply.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk