First choice and backup named for Ontario rail expansion

ONxpress Transportation Partners has been named as ‘first negotiations proponent’.

The team is made up of

applicant lead - Aecon Concessions, John Holland, Meridiam Infrastructure, Alstom Transport Canada

construction team - Aecon IM, John Holland, Alstom

design team - WSP, Hatch, Alstom

operations & maintenance team - Deutsche Bahn, John Holland, Aecon O&M

financial advisor - RBC Dominion Securities

Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario (IO) made the announcement about the procurement for the GO Expansion On-Corridor Works package. The package is the largest and most complex element of the GO Expansion programme.

The work involves design and construction of the infrastructure, followed by 25 years of operation and maintenance.

A second team, EnTransit, has been chosen as the second negotiations proponent.

The shortlist had been announced in 2019.

Metrolinx and IO are now beginning negotiations with ONxpress Transportation Partners to confirm the technical and financial details proposed in the bid.

If the negotiations process reaches a successful outcome in the coming weeks, the next step will be the confirmation of commercial close, at which time the development phase will begin.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk