First contractor picked for new Oslo district

Team Veidekke DA has been engaged by Ulven Bolig – a subsidiary of Obos Forretningsbygg - to design and build an initial 342 apartments at Ulven, along with a large day-care facility and commercial space.

Ulvenparken is one of Obos’s largest-ever development projects and involves construction of over 2,000 apartments. The development will also feature parking and open spaces. It has a central location close to a shopping centre and Økern metro station.

“Ulvenparken is a very exciting project for which we, as contractor, have assembled an architectural and advisory team with industry-leading residential housing expertise,” said Anders Haugen, head of Veidekke’s construction operation in Oslo. “Together, we have developed what we consider to be a model for future construction-project collaboration.”

He added: “Our organisational model, which includes the establishment of a dedicated company – Team Veidekke DA – allows us to cooperate very closely to find effective, cost-efficient and rational solutions. We have already shared office space for more than half a year, and will continue to do so once the actual work starts at Ulven. Team Veidekke DA is the design and build contractor for field B2, Ulvenparken, and all the partners feel strong ownership of the project, not least due to sharing office space. We look forward to starting work on site and proving that it is possible to build at a significantly lower cost than the current average.”

Team Veidekke DA comprises Veidekke Entreprenør, Bravida/Oroas, LPO Arkitekter, Erichsen & Horgen, Dr Olav Olsen, Landskaperiet and Stema Rådgivning.

“Ulvenparken will be organised as a housing cooperative, and will offer buyers apartments of a very high standard, an attractive living environment and appealing outdoor areas,” said Nils Morten Bøhler of Obos Forretningsbygg. “It is impressive that Obos and Team Veidekke DA are able to build Ulvenparken at a cost that is so much lower than that of most of our other residential projects.”

Construction start-up is planned for December 2018, while the first occupants are due to take over their new apartments in the autumn of 2021.