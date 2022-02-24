First Group names preferred consultants

First Group's Exeter depot

The framework contract, which lasts for two years with a one year option, covers England and Wales and spans all First Group’s railway properties including more than 400 stations managed across the UK network.

The transport company has more than £150m of construction work in its pipeline.

First Group property director Stuart Parker said: “We wanted to work with partners who not only understood the transportation and property sectors but also had an in-depth knowledge of best practice across the built environment, and a complementary added value attitude to provide better rail services, keep people moving and communities prospering across the country.”

The chosen firms are:

AHR Building Consultancy

Arup Consulting

Atkins

Chandler KBS

Currie & Brown

Gardiner & Theobald

Gleeds Corporate Services

Lambert Smith Hampton

Oxford Architects

RLB

RPS Group

SLC Rail

Strzala Architects

Turner & Townsend

Vextrix

Weston Williamson

WSP

WYG (Tetra Tech).

RLB account manager Simon Pledger said: “Transportation infrastructure is more than a way of getting people from A to B. It works towards driving social equality, boosting the economy and bringing accessibility to all. We are delighted to be supporting First Group in ensuring it provides optimised facilities across its railway estate, in retaining a leading position in the thriving UK rail market, and in improving their customer experience offering.”

