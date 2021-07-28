First Hitachi Zaxis-7 arrives in Denmark

The machine was chosen upon the recommendation of one of the company’s operators Nick Poulsen, who had previously worked with the ZX210, ZX250 and ZX470 models.

Hans Ikjær Entreprenørforretning, which is based in Hornsyld, carries out a wide range of construction projects, primarily in Jutland. The company is led by Hans Ikjær and its main activities centre around construction and sewer renovations. Local Hitachi dealer HP Entreprenørmaskiner has supplied the ZX250LC-7 excavator.

“When our company was considering the option to buy a new excavator, I had to recommend Hitachi as the machines have always performed so effectively for me,” said Poulsen. “Fortunately, my employer made the decision to invest in Hitachi. I have already been impressed by the ZX250LC-7’s excellent visibility, comfortable cab and hydraulic system.”

The new Zaxis-7 excavators are equipped with the Hitachi TRIAS III hydraulic system, which is built around a three-pump system that controls the hydraulic oil flow. The hydraulic levers are built into the seat, and inside the cab many improvements have been made to the working environment, such as improved visibility and reduced noise levels.

“On certain projects, people can move nearby to the excavator, so it’s important that I can see everything that’s happening around me,” said Poulsen. “The Aerial Angle camera gives me a 270-degree bird's-eye view.

“In terms of general comfort, the door is now larger, and there is more legroom, and everything you need is at your fingertips. This also means that you never have to reach for anything. In addition, the machine remains stable, without any vibrations. I have operated other excavators, but the new Hitachi ZX250LC-7 is just a pleasure to work with and makes my job easier.”



Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk