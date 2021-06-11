First homes delivered for £9.8m Scottish modular scheme

The £9.8m project in Dundonald, South Ayrshire, will create 63 affordable homes. It is being delivered by Connect Modular, a division of The Wee House Company, and Irvine Housing Association, part of the Riverside Group.

Site work began earlier this year. The first 10 modules have now been delivered to site and craned into place. They make up the first four homes, comprising three two-bedroom houses and one of four bedrooms. The first homes are due to be ready for occupancy before the end of the year.

Jennifer Higgins, managing director at The Wee House, said: “We’re delighted to have delivered the first four houses to site, a great achievement for all involved, and we look forward to continuing the delivery of these houses in the coming weeks and months."

