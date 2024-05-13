  1. Instagram
Wed May 15 2024

  3. First HPC generator arrives

1 day The first of Hinkley Point C’s eight 520-tonne steam generators was delivered to site in Somerset over the weekend after arriving by sea and road.

The 520-tonne approaches the Hinkley Point C site
The 520-tonne approaches the Hinkley Point C site

The first generator’s arrival is in time for the fit out of the new power station, which will see the first nuclear reactor installed later this year.

The 25-metre long steam generators will take heat from the nuclear reactors to create steam to power the turbines. 

The steam generator travelled the final four miles by road transporter after arriving from Avonmouth at Combwich Wharf on the River Parrett in Somerset.

Four generators will be placed in each reactor building, operating at an average temperature of 295°C for at least 60 years, according to EDF Energy. Their design, manufacturing and testing took six years.

