First pop-up box homes installed in Southampton

Inland Homes set up Hugg Homes in 2017 offering modular temporary homes made out of shipping container style boxes.

“Hugg Homes was born of the desire to provide a flexible and agile response to the growing housing shortage across the UK,” the company’s website says.

It has now installed its first pop-up development of 22 units in Chapel Riverside in Endle Street, Southampton.

Inland Homes is aiming to secure temporary planning consents, typically three to five years, for Hugg units and pre-let thems to local authorities for low-cost housing. A two-bedroom unit at Chapel Riverside is currently advertised at a rent of £656 a month.

“Local authorities view our offering of good quality temporary homes as a real alternative to bed and breakfast / hostel accommodation,” Inland Homes said. “The units are portable and can be easily transported to a new location at the end of the term or when the site is required for redevelopment.”

Pictured below is the Chapel Riverside site in September 2018