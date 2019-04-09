First TBM drive completed on Australia’s biggest transport scheme

New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian and minister for transport Andrew Constance joined workers to welcome Nancy at the site of the new Waterloo Metro Station for Sydney’s Metro City & South West project. Work had begun last year (link opens in new tab).

“TBM Nancy only started digging in October and has now arrived at Waterloo after completing 3.1 kilometres of tunnelling in less than six months,” said Berejiklian. “In a couple of weeks Nancy will continue tunnelling towards Barangaroo via new metro stations at Central, Pitt Street and Martin Place.”

TBM Mum Shirl has been tunnelling alongside TBM Nancy from Marrickville and is only a few hundred metres from breaking through at Waterloo.

Constance said TBM Nancy’s tunnel breakthrough at Waterloo was an exciting milestone for the country’s biggest public transport project, which will connect Sydney’s North West with the City and South West. “When Metro City and South West is complete in 2024 Sydney will have 31 metro stations along a new 66 kilometre metro rail line with the capacity to move about 40,000 customers an hour,” he said.

The TBMs are working with three others to build the 15.5km twin railway tunnels between Chatswood and Marrickville.