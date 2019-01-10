First VTL van-mounts for Bucks streetlight contractor

Versalift UK regional sales manager Chris Wrenn with Sparkx director Chris Rogers

Sparkx has ordered six units of the VTL-145-F, mounted on a mix of 3.5-tonne and 5-tonne Mercedes Sprinters.

VTL-145-F provides a working height of 14.6 metres and an outreach of 9.2 metres. They have an optional limited working envelope function, enabling the operator to work at full height over the back of the vehicle without needing to deploy stabilisers.

The VTL series - Versalift Telescopic Light – which also includes a VTL-135-F model providing 13.5-metre working height and 8.4-metre outreach, features a redesigned boom structure manufactured from ultra-high strength steel. A new formed boom profile improves rigidity for smoother platform operation, the manufacturer says.

The VTL can support a capacity of up to 265kg on vans with a GVW of more than five tonnes.

Sparkx director Chris Rogers said: “We were initially looking to buy the 14-metre Versalift platform but delayed ordering until the new VTL series was available in the UK. When we were introduced to the VTL-145-F demonstrator model during a factory visit we knew the additional working height was right for us and that the new platforms would be perfect additions to our existing all-Versalift van mounted fleet.”

Chris Wrenn, Versalift UK’s southern regional sales manager, said: “Sparkx fully embraced the new VTL series which has been completely re-designed for improved performance and productivity. We are delighted to be working with them again as Versalift continues to shape the future and set new standards for the van mounted sector in the UK. With the VTL, we set out to design the very best and I’m happy to say this has been achieved.”