Fit-out specialist expands beyond the UK

Area, which is part of Fourfront Group, said that the decision follows an increasing number of enquiries from clients in other countries Europe, with over 30 projects in mainland Europe having been completed to date.

The new offices are in Amsterdam, Berlin, Budapest, Dublin, Frankfurt, Istanbul, Milan, Paris, Rome and Warsaw.

Fourfront Group CEO Gary Chandler said: “We are proud to be a UK business, but we recognise that our clients are increasingly operating on a global scale. It’s vital for our continued growth and success that we’re able to support our clients in Europe and having a presence in some of Europe’s largest and most prominent cities will enable us to do just that.

“Our aim is to offer the best client experience in our industry; offering a seamless and consistent level of service and delivery across the UK and Europe is just one way we achieve this.”

Sion Davies, chief strategy officer for Area, added: “We have seen a significant increase in requirements from existing clients to assist them with their European workplace strategies, so it was a natural step to have a wider presence across Europe.” The venture is in addition to Area’s membership of The United Workplace with partners in the Middle East, US, South America and Australia.