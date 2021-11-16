Five contractors picked for $8bn US shipyard upgrades

Those awarded the contract are Bechtel National; Dragados/Hawaiian Dredging/Orion JV; ECC Infrastructure; SIOP MACC, AJV; and TPC-NAN joint venture.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts awarded by the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) will facilitate the award of future task orders for potential military construction projects. The planned schemes are at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) in Hawaii and Puget Sound Naval Shipyard (PSNS) & IMF in Washington.

The contracts are for up to eight years or a combined cumulative value of US$8bn, whichever comes first. While the contracts are primarily for SIOP-related work at PHNSY and PSNS, task orders may also be issued for work at other sites in NAVFAC's areas of responsibility.

The five companies may compete for future task orders for pre-construction planning, preparation, and constructability reviews associated with construction of waterfront facilities such as warehouses, dry docks, piers and other site improvements, as well as dredging and incidental design, environmental, and other services related to the Navy's Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP).

"These contracts will help the Navy begin design and renovation work at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Puget Sound Naval Shipyard once we've completed all the regulatory processes, including agency and government-to-government consultations and public engagement," said Rear Admiral John Korka, NAVFAC’s commander, and the Navy’s chief of civil engineers. "It involves industry partners in our planning efforts, a lesson we learned from our SIOP efforts to date. This will facilitate healthy competition and, ultimately, help us deliver the best solution we can for our Navy and our nation.”

He added: “The Navy depends on our shipyards returning combat-ready ships and submarines to the fleet,” said Korka. “SIOP guides the Navy's investment plan to achieve that. It's a once-in-a-century effort that the NAVFAC team is proud to be part of.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk