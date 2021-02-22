Five share £800m TfL road works

London roads have been significantly quieter during lockdown

The contract, expected to be worth £800m over the next six years, includes both new construction and renewal works on roads, footpaths and cycleways on the TfL road network.

the construction of footways and cycleways.

The five companies awarded contracts as part of the framework are:

Costain

Eurovia Infrastructure

FM Conway

Tarmac Kier JV

VolkerFitzpatrick

The framework runs for six years from April 2021 until March 2027, for use by TfL, London broughs and other authorities whose developments impact on the TfL road network.

TfL is responsible for only 5% of the road network in the capital (the boroughs look after the rest) but TfL’s roads include the red route network and carry 30% of the traffic.

Nick Fairholme, TfL's director of project and programme delivery, said: "Our network of red routes are the arteries of London's road network and play a vital role in helping people get around the capital safely, whether they are walking, cycling, getting the bus or driving.

"This new contract framework will help us to deliver further vital walking and cycling schemes across London, and ensure that these important infrastructure assets on our road network are safe and well maintained for years to come."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk