Five shortlisted for British Embassy project in Beijing

RIBA Competitions made the announcement about the shortlist on behalf of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The five teams competing to design the Ambassador’s Residence at the British Embassy are:

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris;

Carmody Groarke;

Eric Parry Architects;

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios;

The Manser practice.

“This is a once in a generation opportunity to design the showcase for the UK in one of the world’s most important capitals,” said Edward Hobart, director of estates & security directorate at the FCO. “We are looking for a proposal that represents the UK’s leading role in architecture, and which can be considered as an impressive and significant building for decades to come, standing alongside the great British ambassadorial residences such as those in Paris and Washington.”

The teams will present their design strategies at an interview in September 2019.

