FK Lowry wins Aberdeen hospital piling works

CGI of the Baird & Anchor hospital

The Belfast based piling and ground engineering specialist is laying large-diameter rotary bored foundations for the new £230m Baird Family Hospital & Anchor Centre project at the Foresterhill Health Campus in Aberdeen. Graham’s main construction contract is worth £161m.

FK Lowry Piling, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Lagan Specialist Contracting Group, is optimistic about its financial prospects for 2021 having picked up several significant contract awards.

FK Lowry piling director Sam Pyper said: “We were delighted to secure the Aberdeen project for our client Graham. It is the culmination of over three years’ work providing a service at ECI (early contractor involvement) stage to our client. Two of our recent contract awards in Glasgow and Dublin are for new clients which we hope reflects consumer confidence and strong momentum in the construction industry both in Ireland and Scotland.

“We have a robust pipeline of contract visibility and we’re looking forward to getting started on these new projects and to safely and successfully deliver these so as to ensure repeat business.”

FK Lowry Piling is a subsidiary of the Lagan Specialist Contracting Group

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk