Flannery plans Birmingham training centre

Flannery has submitted a planning application for a plant operative training facility on a five-acre site in Coleshill, to the northeast of Birmingham, near Junction 9 of the M42.

The new facility will qualify trainees as plant operators on a range of equipment, earning them Construction Plant Certification Scheme (CPCS) and CITB National Construction College certificates.

Flannery Plant Hire chief executive Patrick Flannery said: “There is so much going on in Birmingham at the moment. With HS2 ramping up, many of our clients being based there, and the swathe of live construction sites across the City, it makes sense to make it our training home. We are ambitious for growth, and we believe that we can find the next generation of hardworking talent in a city that has the youngest demographic in Western Europe and is well connected to the surrounding regions. All being well, we should see this make a real positive impact for a lasting legacy for the Midlands – training the next generation of plant operatives, giving people new skills, and improving the lives of them and their families.”