Sarens' new eight-axle Liebherr LTM 1450-8.1

A 450-tonne class Liebherr LTM 1450-8.1, a 220-tone Demag AC 220-5 and a six-axle Spierings SK1265 AT6 truck-mounted tower crane are available to hire from Sarens UK from July.

The big Liebherr has an 85-metre telescopic main boom and the VarioRiggers and VarioBallast systems.