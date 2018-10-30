Fleet investment for Lincolnshire groundworks contractor

Volvo EC250E with flag livery

Daniel Charles Construction has purchased a pair of 22-tone Volvo EC220Es and a 25-tonne EC250E.

It already has ECR88s, EC220Ds and a larger EC380E in its plant portfolio.

Managing director Dan Ingall explained why he chose Volvo again: “Adding an EC250E this time around is one step up from the 22-tonne machines we generally operate as our optimum sized excavators on site. It’s been a good decision however, as already the added power, stability and performance of the EC250E on our typical applications is proving to be very beneficial.”

The back-end of the new 25-tonner is emblazoned by a Union flag, made up of micro prismatic reflective vinyl panels covering the counterweight. Machine operator Andy Jackson is more interested in how it operates, though.

“It doesn’t sound much but that extra three tonnes of operating weight and the larger engine capacity is giving greater flexibility on site,” Andy Jackson says. “The stability is impressive and it’s proving to be ideal for lifting the larger trench boxes and six-tonne manholes without budging an inch, even at full reach. The extra dig depth, reach and load over height and larger bucket capacity over the EC220E is proving beneficial on our larger sites too.”

The EC250E has a six-metre boom and 2.97-metre dipper arm, giving dig depth of seven metres, a maximum reach of 10 metres and a lifting capacity of 3.8 tonnes at full reach across carriage. It is fitted with a Trimble GPS earthworks grade control system.