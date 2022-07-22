Fleet investment fuels Statom’s growth

Statom's Wacker Neuson cabbed dumpers

Latest investment is a fleet of 30 Wacker Neuson cabbed dumper trucks.

Based in West Thurrock, Statom delivers residential and commercial groundworks projects, concrete substructures and superstructures for house-builders and commercial developers.

The company changed its name from Groundsure Enabling & Remediation Services (Gears) in October 2020 following a change of ownership earlier that year, with Bulgarian Stan Nikudinski taking over from founder Andy Frankis. In the 12 months following the change of name it grew its annual turnover from £38m to £80m. It is now forecasting a turnover of £120m for the year to November 2023.

Last year it invested more than £5m in 12 tower cranes, including Comansa 11LC160-08 and 16LC260-12 flat tops.

This year it has invested £1.2m in 30 Wacker Neuson DW60 (six-tonne) and DW90 (nine- tonne) cabbed dumpers and runs them all on HVO fuel.

Stan Nikudinski said: “This latest investment comes soon after our purchase and installation of one of the tallest freestanding luffing cranes in Europe. We are committed to equipping our professional team with the best, most modern fleet so we can deliver for our clients with minimal lost time and in the safest way possible.

“At this time especially, it is important that our clients know that they can rely on us to deliver on time and to budget with absolute quality. This can only be achieved, and the comfort provided to our clients, by investing in the best tools for the job.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk