Fleet management platform makes life easier for FM Conway

Highway maintenance contractor FM Conway has transferred the management of all its plant and equipment to a single software platform.

A total of 8,500 assets, including 1,100 vehicles and items of plant, are now tracked by the company’s computerised maintenance management system.

The system, from Freeway Fleet Systems, shows the condition and maintenance history of the company’s assets and is integrated with Oracle, FM Conway’s corporate business system.

“FM Conway is a fast expanding business with diverse assets. Our focus is on self-delivery of construction projects to drive benefits for our clients and that means we have significantly increased our investment in our vehicle, plant, equipment and facilities in recent years,” said business systems manager James Twyford.

“Previously, we had an array of different systems to manage the assets with their own specific maintenance needs and different compliance requirements. The new system will provide complete visibility on the condition of our fleet, helping us to achieve efficiencies that we can pass on to customers.”

The system also operates on tablets for mobile working. It manages works orders, scheduling, resources, assets and inventory, providing real time costs and workflows, with an interface that allows automated data interchange with Oracle for corporate financial administration.

“Compliance and safety are the overriding issues for us and the introduction of Freeway has revolutionised the way we work,” said workshop manager Jeff Addley. “The new system ensures we have up-to-date and comprehensive records for all our vehicles and assets.”