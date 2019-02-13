Fleet transport investment for Murphy

Murphy Plant has taken delivery of 11 Volvo FH chassis fitted with Sterling cheesewedge beavertail plant bodies and Palfinger loader cranes.

The trucks, like all Murphy’s heavy goods vehicles, are fitted with close proximity safety equipment such as side-scan detection cameras and warning systems.

Murphy Plant collaborated with Sterling GP to configure a beavertail truck body specification with the cheesewedge ramp system that folds to form a flat deck. Rail channels have been fitted to the deck and a removable handrail system provides fall protection for the drivers during loading.

Banksman lighting lights up the ground area surrounding the truck in the dark and deck lights mark the outlines of the body.

Of the new trucks, six are Volvo FH460 Globetrotters, four are FH500 Globetrotters with the drawbar coupling and one is an FH460 plant carrier.

Murphy Plant managing director Mike Carpenter said that ‘reliability, driver preference, and service’ were the deciding factors for choosing Sterling beavertail bodies and Palfinger cranes on Volvo Trucks.

“All trucks were delivered to the highest Euro-6 specification with a double cab, driving plus package and living package. Feedback from the drivers is off the Richter scale,” Mike Carpenter said. “These new vehicles maintain the highest standards of Murphy Plant logistics, enabling the delivery of our civil and rail plant fleets, movement of accommodation, and practically any other site movements that Murphy requires.”