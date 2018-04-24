Bibby Finance Bibby Finance
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Tue April 24 2018

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information
Related Information

News » Plant » FLG adds heavy lifting tackle » published 24 Apr 2018

FLG adds heavy lifting tackle

A-Plant has invested £400,000 in a new range of heavy lift accessories for the equipment hire portfolio of its FLG Services subsidiary.

FLG's purchases include Modulift spreader beams Above: FLG's purchases include Modulift spreader beams

FLG Services, A-Plant’s specialist lifting gear business, has added Modulift spreader beams (up to 1,000 tonnes capacity), large wide body shackles (up to 500 tonnes), wire ropes and grommets (up to 600 tonnes), Dyneema ropes and round slings, Active Link drop links (with data logging available), crane mats and other accessories.

Shaun Sullivan of FLG Services said: “Demand for heavy lift equipment has increased in recent years and we are delighted to be able to offer one of the largest ranges of heavy lift accessories in the UK. We continuously invest in our hire fleet and are always looking to develop and adopt new lifting equipment to assist our customers.”

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News & Contract News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 24 Apr 2018 (last updated on 24 Apr 2018).

More News Channels