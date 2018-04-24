News » Plant » FLG adds heavy lifting tackle » published 24 Apr 2018
FLG adds heavy lifting tackle
A-Plant has invested £400,000 in a new range of heavy lift accessories for the equipment hire portfolio of its FLG Services subsidiary.
FLG Services, A-Plant’s specialist lifting gear business, has added Modulift spreader beams (up to 1,000 tonnes capacity), large wide body shackles (up to 500 tonnes), wire ropes and grommets (up to 600 tonnes), Dyneema ropes and round slings, Active Link drop links (with data logging available), crane mats and other accessories.
Shaun Sullivan of FLG Services said: “Demand for heavy lift equipment has increased in recent years and we are delighted to be able to offer one of the largest ranges of heavy lift accessories in the UK. We continuously invest in our hire fleet and are always looking to develop and adopt new lifting equipment to assist our customers.”
This article was published on 24 Apr 2018 (last updated on 24 Apr 2018).