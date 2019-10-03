Fluor JV breaks ground on $2.1bn Chicago rail scheme

The CTA Red Purple Bypass will raise Brown Line trains over Red and Purple Line trains, eliminating a bottleneck where the three lines now intersect.

The US$2.1bn (£1.7bn) Red & Purple Line Modernization Phase One project is the largest capital scheme in the history of Chicago Transit Authority (CTA).

The project involves the construction of a new bypass bridge to eliminate a 100-year-old bottleneck where three rail lines intersect. The Walsh-Fluor team will rebuild almost two miles of tracks while trains continue to operate. Four of CTA’s busiest rail stations will be replaced and the signal system will be upgraded.

The JV of Fluor and Walsh had been named as preferred bidder in December last year.

“We are pleased to be a partner to CTA in modernising its 100-year-old rail system,” said Terry Towle, group president of Fluor’s Infrastructure & Power business. “This modernisation project will create capacity for decades to come, which will allow CTA to provide more reliable service on modern infrastructure.”

The project is funded by a mix of federal and local funding. Construction is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk