Fluor JV breaks ground on $4.9bn LA people mover

Fluor and its partners in the LAX Integrated Express Solutions (LINXS) joint venture team will design, build, finance, operate and maintain the US$4.9bn (£3.7bn) project over the next 30 years. The line is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

The LINXS team comprises Fluor, ACS Infrastructure Development, Balfour Beatty, Bombardier Transportation, Dragados USA, Flatiron and Hochtief PPP Solutions. Fluor is the managing partner of the design-build joint venture team, LINXS Constructors, which also includes Balfour Beatty, Dragados and Flatiron. LINXS has been working on the pre-construction phase of the project over the past year (link opens in new tab).

The project includes building six stations along a 2.25-mile guideway where driverless vehicles will arrive to transport passengers every two minutes during peak periods. This new line will offer ridership capacity of up to 10,000 passengers per hour. Los Angeles World Airports anticipates that it will carry 85 million passengers per year.

“We are eager to officially begin the construction and advancement of LAX’s world-class facilities,” said Terence Easton, president of Fluor’s infrastructure business. “This project is a signature piece of mega infrastructure that will be ready to welcome the 2028 Summer Olympics, will improve mobility for travellers from around the world and empower progress for the Los Angeles region for generations to come.”

Following construction, LINXS Operators, comprising Fluor, ACS, Bombardier and Hochtief, will provide approximately 25 years of operations and maintenance services.