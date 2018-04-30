Fluor JV picked for massive Canadian LNG project

A joint venture of Fluor and JGC has been chosen as contractor for a proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility in Kitimat in the Canadian province of British Columbia.

Initial cost estimates published in 2016 were put at between CA$25bn and CA$40bn for a four-unit project; the first phase involves two units.

The JV’s role will be as engineering, procurement and construction contractor, though the actual contract award is conditional on client LNG Canada making a positive final investment decision later this year.

“We thank LNG Canada for the opportunity to participate in developing the first world-class LNG facility in British Columbia,” said Jim Brittain, group president of Fluor’s Energy & Chemicals business. “Our team has developed an innovative design and execution strategy that improves the project’s competitiveness and predictability and positions it for a final investment decision.”

The proposed LNG export facility will liquefy surplus Canadian natural gas so that it can be safely exported to help meet global energy demands. The facility will initially consist of two LNG processing units, referred to as trains, each with the capacity to produce at least 6.5 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG per train. The project includes the option to expand to four trains in the future.

LNG Canada is a joint venture composed of Shell Canada Energy (50%) and affiliates of PetroChina (20%), Korea Gas Corporation (15%) and Mitsubishi Corporation (15%).