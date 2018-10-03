Fluor JV seals deal for $14bn Canadian LNG project

The award the contract follows LNG Canada taking the final decision to proceed with the project. Fluor’s joint venture with JGC Corporation had been named in April as the winning bidder, pending the final investment decision by the client (link opens in new tab). The JV will provide the engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction, with Fluor booking a CA$8.4bn share of the approximately CA$14bn contract value.

“Fluor remains focused on delivering capital efficiency for our clients and we are excited that our joint venture team’s innovative solutions have helped to enable LNG Canada to achieve final investment decision,” said David Seaton, Fluor’s chairman and chief executive officer. “We are committed to closely collaborating with LNG Canada and the local community to deliver this project safely and sustainably and to meet client needs.”

The project scope will initially consist of two liquefaction units (trains). LNG Canada has the option to expand to four trains in the future.

More than 4,500 workers will be employed at the peak of construction. The joint venture will focus on hiring locally and then throughout British Columbia and Canada. Fluor and JGC will begin site activities this year, with first LNG expected around the middle of next decade.