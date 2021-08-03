Fluor team wins $640m Dallas highway project

The joint venture with Austin Bridge & Road was selected by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to design, construct and maintain Phase 2 of the I-35 project. The contract has a value of approximately US$640m (£460m).

“This is a great example of Fluor’s continued strategic focus on infrastructure projects in Texas,” said Terry Towle, group president of Fluor’s Urban Solutions business. “We’ve continuously worked with TxDOT for the past 20 years. Fluor is pleased to have the opportunity to continue building on its long history in Texas.”

The 10.1km design-build project includes full reconstruction and expansion of six existing general purpose lanes to eight general purpose lanes, with new auxiliary lanes at entrance and exit ramps, and the reconstruction of frontage roads along the corridor. The project also reconstructs the two existing tolled managed lanes.

Construction is scheduled to begin in late 2021 with substantial completion anticipated in late 2025.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk