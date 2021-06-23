FM Conway and Taziker to refurbish Blackfriars Bridge

Blackfriars Bridge

The multi-million pound works are due to start in August and take until 2024 to complete.

Blackfriars Bridge is an iron and steel structure built in 1869 and widened in 1909.It is owned by Bridge House Estates

“Blackfriars Bridge was last painted in 2000 and is starting to show signs of wear, including some aging parapets and rust staining “ said Giles Shilson, chairman of the City of London Corporation’s Bridge House Estates board.

“The repaint and refurbishment of this important bridge will greatly improve its aesthetics and will also protect the fabric of the structure to increase its longevity.”

FM Conway does a lot of highway maintenance work in the capital; Taziker was originally a painting contractor but has done some notable bridge maintenance work, including the structural refurbishment of the Royal Albert Bridge a decade ago.

Matthew Smith, FM Conway structures director, said: “The award reflects FM Conway’s expertise in the refurbishment of heritage listed structures and our proven experience working over the River Thames. We have developed a strong team with recent experience of Blackfriars Bridge and well-established stakeholder relationships.

“We are looking forward to getting started and introducing a range of innovations to support the City of London Corporation’s environmental and social value commitments over the next three years.”

Taziker chief executive Steve Corcoran said, “We are delighted to be supporting FM Conway in the delivery of the prestigious Blackfriars Bridge refurbishment for the City of London Corporation. Our relationship with FM Conway is a trusted one and provides a perfect blend of capabilities in construction and engineering.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk