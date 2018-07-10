FM Conway lands £130m Croydon highways contract

FM Conway now provides highway services for around half of London's boroughs

FM Conway takes over the provision of highway maintenance and repair services in Croydon from Kier. However, the new consolidated highways works and services contract also includes design and construction, as well as fencing, road restraint systems, drainage, earthworks, road pavement, kerbs, foot-ways and paved areas, traffic signs, highway electrical works, winter maintenance, bridges and structural works.

The contract win reinforces FM Conway’s position as London’s leading highways contractor, the company said. It now provides highways services for around half of the capital’s boroughs. It is also on Highways England’s category management pavement framework.

The Croydon contract runs for an initial seven years, with the potential to be extended by up to an additional three years.

Over the initial seven years, up to £36.7m will be set aside for road improvements and up to £50m for public realm upgrades. The contractor said that it would focus on enhancing the borough’s roads and public spaces to ensure they are able to support Croydon’s growth. FM Conway will self-deliver services where possible, using its materials manufacturing facilities across London and the south of England, as well as deploying its in-house highways design, construction and maintenance capabilities.

Term maintenance director James Tallon said: “This contract win is testament to our expertise and strong position within the London market. It’s an exciting time to be working and living in Croydon which, as the mayor of London’s first ‘growth zone’, is set to see significant investment in transport infrastructure and public spaces in the coming years.

“Our focus will be on supporting the council’s ambitious regeneration programme, bringing our extensive expertise as a partner to London’s boroughs to bear to deliver services innovatively and efficiently in a way that maximises investment and ultimately improves the experience of road users in Croydon. “