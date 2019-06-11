FM Conway lands Lewisham highway works

FM Conway has highway term maintenance contracts with 16 London boroughs

The two-year contract, which has the potential to be extended for a further year, will see FM Conway deliver carriageway resurfacing alongside associated lining works.

FM Conway provides highway resurfacing for 16 London boroughs, using materials from its in-house asphalt manufacturing and recycling plants at Croydon and Erith, as well as its bitumen terminal at Gravesend. The company also has a construction recycling plant at Dartford, where it recovers aggregates from its live highway sites for re-use on future projects.

Surfacing director Paul Padfield said: “This contract win is testament to FM Conway’s ability to provide high-quality highway services in the capital, self-delivering projects using our own materials and expert teams to complete works efficiently and with minimal environmental impact.”