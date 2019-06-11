BibbyBibby
  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Wed June 12 2019

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Up To £20m
  3. FM Conway lands Lewisham highway works

FM Conway lands Lewisham highway works

1 day The London Borough of Lewisham has handed FM Conway a £6m contract for highways resurfacing services across the borough.

FM Conway has highway term maintenance contracts with 16 London boroughs
FM Conway has highway term maintenance contracts with 16 London boroughs

The two-year contract, which has the potential to be extended for a further year, will see FM Conway deliver carriageway resurfacing alongside associated lining works. 

FM Conway provides highway resurfacing for 16 London boroughs, using materials from its in-house asphalt manufacturing and recycling plants at Croydon and Erith, as well as its bitumen terminal at Gravesend.  The company also has a construction recycling plant at Dartford, where it recovers aggregates from its live highway sites for re-use on future projects.

Surfacing director Paul Padfield said: “This contract win is testament to FM Conway’s ability to provide high-quality highway services in the capital, self-delivering projects using our own materials and expert teams to complete works efficiently and with minimal environmental impact.”

MPU

Latest News

Click here to view more construction news »