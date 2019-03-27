FM Conway wins Rochester Bridge refurb

The crossing in Rochester is formed of three separate structures

The 18-month project will see work take place on the three structures that form the only road crossing of the river in Rochester.

Dating from 1914, the Grade II-listed Old Bridge is a steel reconstruction of an original 1856 Victorian bridge, which itself replaced an earlier medieval crossing. The 1970s New Bridge runs alongside the Old Bridge and is a steel and concrete structure. A service bridge sits between these two.

“There has been a bridge at Rochester since 43 AD, and since the Trust’s establishment in the 14th century it has remained committed to the maintenance and upkeep of this vital infrastructure,” said Sue Threader, clerk of the Rochester Bridge Trust.

FM Conway’s structures team will refurbish all three bridges, with joint replacement works, new lighting, resurfacing and drainage works. The Sevenoaks-based company already delivers an integrated asset management programme for the three bridges through its existing term maintenance contract with the Bridge Trust.

Matt Smith, structures director at FM Conway, said: “This major refurbishment programme builds upon the Trust’s ongoing emphasis on planned maintenance and asset management – balancing day-to-day monitoring and repair with more significant interventions to ensure the bridges continue to provide a reliable and safe experience for road users.

“Under the Trust’s stewardship Rochester’s bridges have provided crossings over the River Medway for hundreds of years. We look forward to delivering this prestigious project to maintain the structures for future generations too.”