FM Group launches Scottish-Caribbean training tie-up

The first participant to come across from the Caribbean is experienced joiner Randolph Hackshaw

The programme, which covers sectors such as construction, agriculture and hospitality, is aimed at the exchange of knowledge and work practices while providing participants with new skills. Individual programmes will last for six weeks at a time.

The first participant to come across from the Caribbean has been Randolph Hackshaw, who has over 20 years of experience as a joiner. He currently lives on the Grenadine island of Bequia with his family and works as a joiner for FM Group.

Hackshaw has recently being appointed as maintenance manager for the FM Group luxury resort ‘The Liming’ in Bequia. The visit to Scotland was aimed at not only improving his expertise but also using his experience to help train his Scottish colleagues. The scheme is also being supported by Liming JV investor K-Group and the intent is to expand this throughout the Caribbean.

He is currently working in two FM Group projects: the former Scottish Power Cathcart House (Glasgow) and the historic Dalnair Castle and Estate (Croftamie near Drymen); both being refurbished into luxury residential developments.

Through the Caribbean Training Programme, the company aims to establish a closer relationship initially with the community of St Vincent & the Grenadines but reaching out to the Eastern Caribbean in general.

Graeme Lurring, CFO of FM Group, said: “We are delighted to be playing a major part in launching this training programme, allowing skills and experiences to be shared between Scotland and the Caribbean. There is already a strong Scottish presence on Bequia and it is great to be strengthening these ties.

“As a company, we very much specialise in luxury developments in often challenging contexts and this programme gives those coming on it a great opportunity to develop their skills. There is also much the workforce here can learn from them.”

Kelly Glass, CEO of K-Group, said: “This training programme aims to help improve workers’ skills in a variety of sectors such as construction and agriculture. The scheme gives individuals like Randolph the opportunity to travel abroad and improve their skillset outside their comfort zone, allowing them to thrive and reach their full professional potential.”

